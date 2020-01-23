The company was created as a combined effort of financial professionals and experts in web-commerce with the goal of perfecting the online experience for retail traders.

Website URL: https://www.dooprime.com/

Founded: 2018

Regulations: Not Regulated

Languages: English, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese

Deposit Methods: Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard

Minimum Deposit: $100

Free Demo Account: Yes

Number of Assets: N/A

Types of Assets: Forex

Trading Accounts and Conditions

DooPrime is an offshore brokerage that is a part of a large group holding called Doo Holding Group Limited. Its home base is in Hong Kong, but it has several subsidiaries in the UK as well. The brokerage itself, however, is registered in the Cayman Islands.

With MetaTrader 4 as its trading platform and with exceptionally solid leverage of 1:200, is DooPrime worth investing your hard-earned money in?

Initially, this offshore brokerage sounds like the type of company that one might choose to do business with. However, upon further investigation, we found out that it is actually not licensed despite its claims that it is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Find out more about DooPrime in our review.

DOOPrime – Advantages

Despite our primary qualms about DOOPrime, there are still merits to this company. In our research, we’ve found its main benefits to be the trading platform that it uses, its exceptionally low initial deposit requirement, its wide array of trading options, its impressive leverage of 1:400, free demo, and the fact that it does not have any hidden charges or fees. We explain each of these benefits further below–keep reading.

MetaTrader 4 or 5 trading platform

Let’s take a look at the platform that DOOPrime trades in first. The industry standards have been set and the experts are in agreement that MetaTrader 4 or 5 are two of the best options there is. This counts as an advantage to DOOPrime then because it utilizes that MetaTrader 4 as its platform.

In this trading terminal, features and tools are abundant and ready for use by traders and brokers alike.

Low initial deposit requirement

Naturally, traders do not want to blindly put their faiths in brokerages and expect their investment to have high yields. This is why most of us look for brokerages with low initial deposits.

DOOPrime has an exceptionally low deposit. At a mere $100, you can start your journey towards possibly making a profit from this. We say “exceptionally low” because the industry standard of initial deposits ranges from $200-$250.

A wide array of trading options

With DOOPrime, you’ll be able to trade CFDs that include indices, currency pairs, futures, stocks, oil, and commodities. Of course, this is what their website claims and unless we start trading with them, we’ll be hard-pressed to verify this.

Impressive leverage of 1:400

If there’s one thing that had us excited about DOOPrime, it’s the fact that it has a whopping leverage of up to 1:400. This ratio is actually quite rare in the trading world, and promises to yield a much higher profit. Of course, this leverage score is still to be taken with a grain of salt for reasons that you will explain later on.

Free demo

Creating a demo account is not just possible with DOOPrime, but it’s quite easy to set up too. It has allowed us to take a closer look at our options and see the dashboard that it operates on.

No hidden charges or fees

Of course, we took a look at the terms and conditions that apply for DOOPrime as well. Upon closer look, we think that it’s safe to say that you won’t be bombarded with fees and charges at every turn–another rare attribute in the trading world.

DOOPrime – Disadvantages

True enough, there are some considerable pros to using DOOPrime as your brokerage company. However, we also note a couple of disadvantages to using this. For one, despite its claims, DOOPrime still operates without a license. Plus, it does not freely provide the withdrawal and deposit methods that it accepts too.

No license

This is a criterion that makes or breaks any brokerage for us. In this case, we deem DOOPrime to be unreliable because it does not operate with a license. Of course, it claims that it is registered as an offshore account in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This tugs at our alarm bells a bit because this location is often associated with shady transactions and the like.

Further, DOOPrime claims that it is being regulated by the Financial Services Authority, but we’re a little confused as to how this pans out. You see, DOOPrime is primarily a Singapore-based company. Said country of origin does not regulate nor oversee any Forex tradings offshore–their government has announced this so many times.

So how can DOOPrime be regulated by its local FSA if Singapore does not recognize its operations? The answer is quite simple then: DOOPrime’s license is nonexistent.

And of course, you should know by now that any brokerage that does not have a license is not worth getting into business with. If you open an account with an unregulated company, you’ll be taking a hard gamble that often results in your losing money instead of the other way around.

No deposit or withdrawal information

We’re not going to sugarcoat it: we had a hard time looking for information as to DOOPrime’s payment and withdrawal methods. Its website certainly does not advertise this information, and so off we went to scour the netherworlds of the internet to find information regarding this.

Conclusion

Admittedly, there are some pretty compelling advantages that DOOPrime has to offer. However, we can’t simply turn a blind eye on the fact that it operates without a license–and you shouldn’t too.

There are other good and honest brokerage companies available, but DOOPrime is not one of those–let’s all take our business elsewhere.